CLS Exhibits MRI-Guided, Focal Laser Ablation System for Prostate Cancer at the 94th National Congress of the Italian Society of Urology

Improved Image-Guidance Accuracy Enables Effective Targeting and Precise Treatment of Prostate Tumors using Focal Laser Ablation

RICCIONE, Italy, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announced it will present its high precision, image-guided TRANBERG Laser Thermal Therapy System and latest enhancements at the 94th National Congress of the Italian Society of Urology being held this October 16-19, 2021 in Riccione, Italy. CLS’s TRANBERG laser ablation system and accessories have been used to treat hundreds of prostate tumor patients in the US and EU using MRI-guidance. The company’s products can be seen at booth #27 during the conference.

“CLS is excited to present its minimally invasive TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System to the knowledgeable and experienced urology experts at this year’s conference,” says Perjan Pleunis, VP Marketing & Sales Europe at CLS. “I look forward to discussing our focal laser ablation solution for treating targeted localized prostate cancer tumors with precise image guidance and temperature control.”

High Precision Thermal Therapy System
The TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. The system can be configured for MR, CT/US, and MR-US, Fusion-guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times. See published clinical studies.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System, including sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with imILT, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy with potential immunostimulatory effects. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se 

