checkAd

Futu Responds to Media Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 10:00  |  10   |   |   

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today noted that a certain Chinese media outlet questioned the ability of certain online brokers, including the Company, to handle Chinese investors’ personal data for cross-border trading of stocks in accordance with the requirements of China’s Personal Information Protection Law (the “PIPL”), which will come into force on November 1, 2021. In response to the media report, Futu reiterated that regarding the rectification opinions put forward by the “Special Task Force on the Regulation of Apps” in July 2019, Futu contacted the Task Force immediately thereafter and had completed all the rectification work in satisfaction of the relevant opinions and regulatory requirements by August 2, 2019.

Futu also emphasized that since its founding, it has made the protection of personal information and data its top priority. The Company has been strictly complying with applicable laws and regulations, and maintained regular self-inspection to ensure compliance. Futu has also engaged external law firms and professional cybersecurity teams to conduct regular cybersecurity studies, examinations and inspections so as to optimize its systems and boost its risk prevention capabilities. Regarding the PIPL and other Chinese laws and regulations on data protection, Futu has always been closely monitoring the latest regulatory developments and optimizing its compliance practices. Futu is subject to similar data and privacy protection requirements in other markets in which the Company operates, including the United States and Singapore. The Company has always been, and will continue, actively communicating with regulators, strengthening internal training to enhance employee’s awareness on personal information protection, and honing its capabilities of safeguarding personal information.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Futu Responds to Media Report HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today noted that a certain Chinese media outlet questioned the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...