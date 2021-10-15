Philips introduces next-generation Digital Pathology Suite - IntelliSite - to enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline pathology lab workflows

October 15, 2021

Solution offers high quality imaging with multi-site, multi-disciplinary interoperability, artificial intelligence and Laboratory Information System integration, enhancing diagnostic confidence

Scalable image management system caters to the needs of all levels of pathology imaging

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation digital pathology solution, moving digital pathology into the heart of enterprise-wide healthcare informatics. Philips Digital Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – features a comprehensive, scalable suite of software tools and capabilities designed to help streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic confidence, facilitate team collaboration, integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and increase the efficiency of pathology labs.

Philips Digital Pathology Suite offers a range of solutions designed for different use cases with an affordable cost of ownership. From low-volume ‘spoke’ labs or small independent labs, where small batches of slides are continually processed and scanned, to medium and large labs operating high-volume batch processing workflows. The hardware is also pre-equipped for multi-layer slide scanning. Images are captured in a centralized informatics platform that has been optimized around pathologists’ workflows, integrating with leading third-party AI tools and algorithms with the aim to further reduce laboratory costs and enhance diagnostic capabilities.

"Integrated diagnostic capabilities are a cornerstone to a precise diagnosis and personalized care pathway selection for oncology patients and only when data and specialties work together in harmony can the ultimate promise of care be realized,” said Louis Culot, General Manager Oncology Informatics at Philips. “That’s why bringing together multiple pieces of the healthcare continuum – like radiology, pathology, and genomics – is the key to a new paradigm of diagnostic precision. By providing pathologists the interoperability and connectivity to share high-quality images and diagnostic insights across networks, Philips Digital Pathology Suite positions them as key stakeholders in the data-driven healthcare systems of the future.”