Enento Group will publish January – September Interim Report on 29 October 2021

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 OCTOBER 2021 AT 11.00 EEST

Enento Group will publish January September Interim Report on 29 October 2021

Enento Group Plc will publish its Interim Report 1.1. – 30.9.2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 12.00 EEST. The Interim Report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the third quarter 2021.

Date and time: Friday, 29 October 2021 at 3.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2021_1029_enento_q3

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 (0) 9 4241 7514
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 1211 1105
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 027 1503
United States, Montgomery: +1 334-777-6981
The conference ID code: 716324

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 2.30 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.





