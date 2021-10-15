RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 15.10.2021, 10:07 | 3 | 0 |
|Auction date
|2021-10-15
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.378 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.378 %
|Highest yield
|0.378 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-10-15
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.643 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.641 %
|Highest yield
|0.646 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|45.45
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0