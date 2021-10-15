DKK 3,000,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

Notice of early redemption is hereby given such that, pursuant to Condition 12.4 (“Redemption at the option of the Issuer”) of the Base Prospectus dated 4 December 2015 and paragraph 18 of the Final Terms dated 21 November 2016, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at par on 23 November 2021.

Contact: Steen Alva-Jørgensen, Chief Funding Manager, tel +45 45 14 37 49





Attachment