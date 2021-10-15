Oslo, 15 October 2021, Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 12 October 2021 regarding the issuance of new shares in connection with the Company's employee incentive program.

The share capital increase related to the share issue has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the Company's new share capital is NOK 3,206,176.10, divided into 32,061,761 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.