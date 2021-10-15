checkAd

This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 10/15

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Supply chains, collectibles, ride sharing, cancer research, infrastructure bill; this week on MoneyTV with Donald BaillargeonMoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money …

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Supply chains, collectibles, ride sharing, cancer research, infrastructure bill; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

SFLMaven Corporation (OTC PINK:SFLM) CEO Joseph Ladin discussed the collectibles space and said their business wouldn't be affected by supply chain issues.

Tribal Rides, Inc. (OTC PINK:XNDA) CEO Joe Grimes announced the resumption of trading and explained their business model.

Enosi Life Sciences, Inc. CEO Dr. H. Michael Shepard discussed their public offering.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years and is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXXI, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $6,950.00 to $11,995.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

CONTACT:
Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV



