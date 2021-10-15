No Need to Rush Into Buying Chr. Hansen, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at HandelsbankenChr. Hansen is a quality company, …
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at HandelsbankenChr. Hansen is a quality company, …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at Handelsbanken
- Chr. Hansen is a quality company, but investors should remain on the sidelines and await a better entry point, Handelsbanken said
- Chr. Hansen will regain investors' trust when they prove they can execute the 2025 strategy, the analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare