checkAd

No Need to Rush Into Buying Chr. Hansen, Handelsbanken Says

Autor: PLX AI
15.10.2021, 11:09  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at HandelsbankenChr. Hansen is a quality company, …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
  • Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at Handelsbanken
  • Chr. Hansen is a quality company, but investors should remain on the sidelines and await a better entry point, Handelsbanken said
  • Chr. Hansen will regain investors' trust when they prove they can execute the 2025 strategy, the analysts said
Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No Need to Rush Into Buying Chr. Hansen, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at HandelsbankenChr. Hansen is a quality company, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Adidas Starts New Share Buyback; to Purchase EUR 450 Million by End of Year
Draegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
Hugo Boss Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised
EDP Brasil Buys CELG Transmission Business
Temenos Q3 Revenue USD 231.6 Million
Temenos Q3 Adj. EBIT Beats Consensus; Revenue Slightly Below
Meltwater Total ARR at End of Q3 Rises to $431 Million
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth
PLX AI | Analysen
14.10.21Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
PLX AI | Analysen
13.10.21PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year
PLX AI | Analysen
08.10.21Chr. Hansen Faces Unpredictable Growth in Coming Quarters, Handelsbanken Says, Cutting Price Target
PLX AI | Analysen
29.09.21Chr. Hansen Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace
PLX AI | Analysen
27.09.21Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data
PLX AI | Analysen