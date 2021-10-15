Volkswagen Doubles Deliveries of Pure E-Vehicles in Q3
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen delivered 122,100 pure electric vehicles in Q3, more than double the number a year ago.
- Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300)
- Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more than 6 percent in Q3
- "We are clearly the number 1 for all-electric vehicles in Europe, and the number 2 in the USA," says VW head of Group Sales, Christian Dahlheim
