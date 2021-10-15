checkAd

Volkswagen Doubles Deliveries of Pure E-Vehicles in Q3

Autor: PLX AI
15.10.2021, 11:06  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Volkswagen delivered 122,100 pure electric vehicles in Q3, more than double the number a year ago.Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300)Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more …

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen delivered 122,100 pure electric vehicles in Q3, more than double the number a year ago.
  • Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300)
  • Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more than 6 percent in Q3
  • "We are clearly the number 1 for all-electric vehicles in Europe, and the number 2 in the USA," says VW head of Group Sales, Christian Dahlheim
Volkswagen Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volkswagen Doubles Deliveries of Pure E-Vehicles in Q3 (PLX AI) – Volkswagen delivered 122,100 pure electric vehicles in Q3, more than double the number a year ago.Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300)Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Adidas Starts New Share Buyback; to Purchase EUR 450 Million by End of Year
Draegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
Hugo Boss Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised
EDP Brasil Buys CELG Transmission Business
Temenos Q3 Revenue USD 231.6 Million
Temenos Q3 Adj. EBIT Beats Consensus; Revenue Slightly Below
Meltwater Total ARR at End of Q3 Rises to $431 Million
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:30 UhrWDH: VW verkauft auch im September weniger Autos
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:08 UhrVW-Verkauf rutscht auch im September ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:08 UhrVW-Tochter Porsche liefert im dritten Quartal weniger Fahrzeuge aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:05 UhrEU-Automarkt schwächelt weiter - Neuzulassungen deutlich unter Vorjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21ROUNDUP/VW-Chef: Tesla-Wettbewerb annehmen - um Jobabbau 'geht es nicht'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21ROUNDUP: Online-Erörterung von Tesla-Kritik endet - Zeitplan weiter offen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Nachholbedarf beim Konsum: 1 Billion Euro Corona-Ersparnisse – welche Aktien jetzt profitieren könnten(1) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
14.10.21RBC stuft VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
14.10.21Neuwagen-Transporteure kämpfen wegen Chipmangels ums Überleben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Sprinter ohne Chips: Mercedes-Benz lagert Pick-ups an Messe zwischen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten