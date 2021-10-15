Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Volkswagen Doubles Deliveries of Pure E-Vehicles in Q3 (PLX AI) – Volkswagen delivered 122,100 pure electric vehicles in Q3, more than double the number a year ago.Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300)Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more …



