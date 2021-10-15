21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the Swiss pioneering issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced that its Polkadot ETP (ASOL) has reached the key milestone of $100M in assets under management (AUM), which makes it the 5th 21Shares ETP reaching more than $100M in AuM.



Polkadot (DOT) is an open source blockchain founded by the Web3 Foundation. A platform, which can be imagined as a grid connecting all the blockchains with one another — effectively becoming interoperable. The DOT token leverages the connector of blockchains to remove entry barriers for newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry. More information about Polkadot can be found in our 21Shares research primer on our website.