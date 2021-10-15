CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type (CNG, RNG, Hydrogen), Material Type (Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Application (Fuel, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.

CNG tanks comprise a major share in terms of value and volume.

CNG tanks are widely adopted in light-duty vehicles by various automotive manufacturers globally as they are economical in the long run and emit lease greenhouse gases as compared to petrol or diesel. Also, the CNG infrastructure for refueling vehicles is well developed in many countries. These factors coupled with government initiatives for adopting clean fuel is also driving the CNG tanks market.

However, due to pandemic COVID-19, the sales of CNG vehicles, hybrid CNGs, retrofitted CNG vehicles decreased leading to reduced demand for CNG tanks. This demand would surge with recovery in the automotive sector and increase in sales of all type of CNG vehicles.

Metal-based tanks account for the largest market share in the global CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks market in terms of value and volume.

Metal-based tanks are in operation for a long period now due to ease of manufacturing and low cost. Metal-based CNG tanks are widely used in APAC, MEA, and Latin America. They have high demand from countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Iran, Colombia, and Uzbekistan. However, because of COVID-19, the demand for new meta-based tanks is reduced. However, in the Europe and North America, carbon fiber-based CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks are getting more popularity due to reduced weight and more gas carrying capacity.