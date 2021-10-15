checkAd

Harvia Plc distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 11:30  |   |   |   

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 15, 2021 at 12.30 PM EET


The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share (EUR 3,550,564.01 in total) will be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 19 October 2021. The dividend will be paid on 26 October 2021.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 8 April 2021, decided that no more than EUR 0.51 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments. The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share and an anniversary dividend of EUR 0.12 per share, which were paid 19 April 2021. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, upon distribution of an extra dividend of no more than EUR 0.19 per share.


Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO
tel: +358 50 577 4200
tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvia Plc distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 15, 2021 at 12.30 PM EET The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...