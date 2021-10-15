checkAd

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 11 April, 2021 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March, 2021. The share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 33/2021 of 27 April 2021 with DKK 10 million. Now, the share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 54/2021 of 26 August 2021 with further DKK 40 million.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2021 until 10 April 2022 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 90.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

