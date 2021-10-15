SUIC, Midas Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement With Taiwan Biotech Giant - Green Mountain Biotechnology Group To Lead The Starry Project Countrywide Roadshow and Global Expansion To Open 6,000 Outlets in 30 Countries. SUIC Midas Is Finalizing The Sign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch Technology Ltd. have signed a strategic alliance partnership agreement with Taiwan Green Mountain Biotechnology Group to lead the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch Technology Ltd. have signed a strategic alliance partnership agreement with Taiwan Green Mountain Biotechnology Group to lead the countrywide marketing promotional activities and roadshows to kick off this quarter, aiming to establish 6,000 outlets in Taiwan and 30 other countries. SUIC, Midas are finalizing contracts with additional 5 partner distributors before the end of this year.

The partnership agreement was completed by the founder and Chairman of Green Mountain Biotechnology Group, Mr. Lin Jye and the CEO of Midas Touch, Mr. Joa Chen during a well-appointed signing ceremony hosted at the Taipei Regent Hotel on October 8, 2021 and attended by hundreds of merchants. The signing event had been widely covered by major media.

The Green Mountain Biotechnology Group is a leading beauty company in Taiwan specializing in manufacturing and marketing top quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The group Chairman, Mr. Lin Jye said, "This partnership with Midas Touch brings a positive energy that will benefit hundred thousands of business partners and generate tens of billions of dollars in business opportunities, while creating more than a million jobs in all parts of the world. Midas Touch has the mastery of operations and inventive approach that is unique and unparalleled in the market."

Foto: Accesswire

The Green Mountain Biotechnology group of companies has ten major business segments with a global scope covering more than 30 countries around the world. The holding group has captured the focus of major international media. It is one of the very few biotech companies in Taiwan that possesses cutting-edge technology research and development capabilities, global advanced production technology, and integrated brand marketing. The current product range covers medical and aesthetic skin care products, daily chemicals, nutritional supplements and smart living drinking water systems. Among the accolades it has gathered over the decades, its biotechnology company has received high recognition and won awards including the Taiwan Biotechnology Award, the Taiwan's No. 1 Brand Award, and the Taiwan Golden Quality Award, and the Global Quality Certification of Taiwan Ministry of Health. In addition to the Chinese market, the group's products are exported to more than 30 countries including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the European Union, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, among others.