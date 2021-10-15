checkAd

Roscan Gold Announces Completion of Strategic C$6.4 Million Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic C$6.4 million investment (the "Strategic Investment") by …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic C$6.4 million investment (the "Strategic Investment") by Asante Gold Corporation("Asante") (CSE:ASE/FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%‐owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali.

As part of the Strategic Investment previously announced on September 23, 2021, Asante has subscribed for 22,086,121 million common shares at a price of C$0.29 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,404,975, resulting in Asante owning approximately 6.3% of Roscan's outstanding common shares. The Strategic Investment was carried out pursuant to a subscription and investor rights agreement dated October 14, 2021 between the Company and Asante (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, and until the earlier of: (i) a period of one year; and (ii) the date when Asante ceases to beneficially own at least five percent (5%) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, Asante will, at each annual or special meeting of the shareholders of the Company, vote in accordance with the recommendations made by the management or the board of directors of the Company as set out in the information circular of the Company prepared for such meeting.

All securities issued in connection with the Strategic Investment will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Commenting on the announcement, Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO stated: "We are delighted with the financial closing of the Strategic Investment. This new strategic investment increases our ability to unlock the substantial value at the Kandiole Project with a proven mine building team and a dominant land position in a prolific mining camp".

Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO of Asante states: "I am pleased with Asante's decision to become a strategic partner with Roscan as it continues to unlock value on its highly prospective Kandiole Project. Asante's shareholders are now exposed to and will share in the benefits of value creation via the drill bit as Roscan continues to deliver on its considerable growth potential."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Seite 1 von 3
Roscan Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Roscan Gold
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roscan Gold Announces Completion of Strategic C$6.4 Million Investment by Asante Gold Corporation TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic C$6.4 million investment (the "Strategic Investment") by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Precisis Concludes Funding Round of €20 Million For Its Bioelectric Brain Stimulation System
Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade ...
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British ...
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation
Accesswire | Analysen