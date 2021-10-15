--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------15.10.2021CONVOCATIONAT0000606306202111100900of theEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING of shareholdersofRaiffeisen Bank International AGcommercial register of the Commercial Court of Vienna under FN 122119 mISIN AT0000606306which will be held as a virtual assembly on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 at 10:00a.m. (CET)at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Raiffeisensaal,Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria.I. Conducting a virtual General Meeting without the physical presence ofshareholdersAfter careful considerations, the Management Board of Raiffeisen BankInternational AG has decided to conduct this year's Extraordinary GeneralMeeting as a virtual meeting in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to protectshareholders and other participants. The Extraordinary General Meeting ofRaiffeisen Bank International AG will therefore be conducted on the basis ofsec. 1 of the Federal Act concerning special measures in company law due toCOVID-19 (COVID-19 Company Law Act (Gesellschaftsrechtliches COVID-19-Gesetz asamended) and the Ministry of Justice Regulation on the more detailed provisionsfor the conducting of meetings under company law without the physical presenceof the participants and on passing resolutions in alternative ways (COVID-19Company Law Ordinance (Gesellschaftsrechtliche COVID-19-Verordnung as amended),in the form of a virtual assembly by means of a one-way acoustical and opticalconnection in real time in accordance with sec. 3 para. 1 COVID-19 Company LawOrdinance without the physical presence of the shareholders.It is expressly pointed out that special proxies pursuant to sec. 3 para. 4COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance will not be proposed at the upcoming GeneralMeeting on 10 November 2021. This is because shareholders will be able toparticipate remotely (sec. 102 para. 3 sub-para. 2 Stock Corporation Act(Aktiengesetz) and vote remotely (sec. 102 para. 3 sub-para. 3 Stock CorporationAct and sec. 126 Stock Corporation Act) via the GM portal.II. Participation of shareholders through the GM portal and by grantingauthorization to special proxiesThe Company is providing the GM portal for the participation of shareholders inthis year's Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders can thereforeparticipate in the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting by electronicconnection using individual access data through the GM portal set up by theCompany. In addition, shareholders are offered the opportunity to exercise theirshareholder rights through one of the special proxies proposed by the Company inaccordance with sec. 3 para. 4 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance.Detailed information on the organizational and technical requirements forparticipation in the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting ("ParticipationInformation") will be available from 20 October 2021 on the Company's website[1]at http://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021 [www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021] in accordance with sec. 3 para. 3 in conjunction with sec. 2 para. 4COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance.III. Partial transmission of the Extraordinary General Meeting on the InternetThe Extraordinary General Meeting will be partially broadcast to the public onthe Company's website from approximately 10:00 a.m. (CET) from the beginninguntil the end of the presentation of agenda item 1 in accordance with sec. 3para. 2 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance in conjunction with sec. 102 para. 4 ofthe Stock Corporation Act.A. AGENDA1. Resolution on the utilization of net profit, as shown in the annualfinancial statements as of 31 December 2020.B. DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE GENERAL MEETINGThe following documents will be available on the Company's website by 20 October2021 at the latest:* modified Proposal for the Appropriation of Profits for the 2020 Financial Year* Proposed resolutions for item 1 the agenda;* complete text of this convocation notice;* forms for granting and revoking a proxy pursuant to sec. 114 of the StockCorporation Act as well as for special proxies;* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participationin the virtual General Meeting in accordance with sec. 3 para. 3 inconjunction with sec. 2 para. 4 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinace ("ParticipationInformation");* Inquiry form.C. RECORD DATE AND PARTICIPATION IN THE GENERAL MEETINGRecord date pursuant to sec. 111 of the Stock Corporation ActThe right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting and to exercisevoting rights and other shareholder rights, which are to be exercised during thecourse of the Extraordinary General Meeting depends on the ownership of sharesat the end of the tenth day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting (recorddate). This record date is31 October 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET). Only those who are shareholders on the recorddate, and are able to provide the Company with proof of this, are entitled toparticipate in the Extraordinary General Meeting.Proof of share ownershipAll bearer shares of the Company are deposited ones. Share ownership on therecord date is to be proven by the submission of a deposit certificate(Depotbestätigung) pursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act, which mustbe received by the Company no later than 5 November 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET)solely through or at one of the following communication channels and addresses:____________________________________________________________________________|(i) for the transmission of the deposit certificate in written form ||____________________________________________________________________________|| |Raiffeisen Bank International AG ||by mail or courier service: |c/o Link Market Services GmbH, || |Siebensterngasse 32-34, 1070 Vienna,||_______________________________________|Austria_____________________________||by e-mail an electronic document in PDF|anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at ||format with a qualified electronic |[anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at] ||signature:_____________________________|____________________________________|| |RZBAATWWXXX ||by SWIFT: |Message Type MT598 or MT599; add "HV|| |RBI" in field 20 and "ISIN ||_______________________________________|AT0000606306"_in_field_77E_or_79____|_____________________________________________________________________________|(ii) for the transmission of the deposit certificate in text form pursuant to||sec._15_para._2_of_the_Articles_of_Association_______________________________||by_fax:___|+43_(0)_1_3750_215-99_____________________________________________||by e-mail:|anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at ||__________|with_the_deposit_certificate_attached_to_the_e-mail_(e.g._PDF)____|Deposit certificate pursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation ActThe deposit certificate must be issued by the depositary credit institution,which must have its registered office in a member state of the European EconomicArea or in a full member state of the OECD, in German or English, and it mustcontain the following:* Information on the issuer: name/company name and address or any code usedbetween credit institutions (SWIFT);* Information on the shareholder: name/company name, address, date of birth ofnatural persons, register and register no. of legal entities;* Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISINAT0000606306;* Securities account number, or, if not available, another relevant reference oridentifier;* Express confirmation that the deposit certificate relates to the record dateof 31 October 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET).Submission of the deposit certificate serves at the same time as registrationfor the General Meeting. Registered shareholders in this convocation noticetherefore refer to those shareholders whose deposit certificates have beenreceived by the Company on a timely basis.Shareholders are not blocked by registering for the General Meeting or bysubmitting a deposit certificate; shareholders can therefore continue to freelydispose of their shares after registration or submission of a depositcertificate.D. REFERENCE TO THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO sections 109, 110, 118AND 119 OF THE STOCK CORPORATION ACTRequesting additional agenda itemsShareholders whose shares equal individually or in aggregate 5% of the sharecapital of the Company and who prove that they have held these shares for atleast three months prior to submission of the request (as to establishing proof,see below) may request in writing that items be added to the agenda of thisGeneral Meeting and that an announcement is made in this respect. This requestmust be received by the Company, at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Attn.Elisabeth Klinger - Group Investor Relations, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna,Austria, in writing (signature required) no later than 22 October 2021 or, ifsent by e-mail with a qualified electronic signature to the e-mail addressanmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at] by SWIFT to theaddress RZBAATWWXXX. "In writing" means signed by each applicant personally orby an authorized corporate representative or, if sent by e-mail, with aqualified electronic signature or, if sent by SWIFT, with Message Type MT598 orType MT599, whereby it is essential to state "HV RBI" in field 20 and "ISINAT0000606306" in field 77E or 79 in the text. A proposed resolution and astatement specifying the reasons for the proposal must accompany each requestedagenda item. Each resolution proposal must (also) be submitted in Germanlanguage.Proof of shareholder status requires the submission of a deposit certificatepursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act, confirming that theshareholders submitting the request (5% of the share capital) have held theshares continuously for at least three months prior to its submission. Thisdeposit certificate must not be more than seven days old at the time of itssubmission to the Company. Where there are several shareholders holding shareswhich only equal the required 5% of the share capital when taken together, or inthe case of more than one deposit certificate for shares which only equal therequired 5% when taken together, the deposit certificates must refer to the sameeffective date. With respect to the other requirements related to depositcertificates, reference is made to the information under Section C.Proposals for resolutionsShareholders whose shares equal individually or in aggregate 1% of the sharecapital of the Company may submit to the Company proposals for resolutions inrespect of each agenda item together with a statement specifying the reasons forthe proposal and request that these proposals be made available on the Company'swebsite (as recorded in the commerical register) together with the names of therespective shareholders, the accompanying statements of reasons for theproposals and any statements issued by the Management Board or SupervisoryBoard, provided that this request is made in text form and received by theCompany no later than 29 October 2021 either by fax to +43 (0) 1 3750 215-99, bye-mail to anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at], withthe request attached to the e-mail as a scanned attachment (e.g. PDF), or bymail or courier service to Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Attn. ElisabethKlinger - Group Investor Relations, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria. Ifdeclarations are required to be made in text form within the meaning of sec. 13para. 2 of the Stock Corporation Act, the declaration must be submitted in adocument or in another manner suitable for permanent reproduction in writtencharacters, the person making the declaration must be named and the conclusionof the declaration must be made recognizable by the reproduction of the signedname or other means.A proposed resolution that has been published on the Company's website pursuantto sec. 110 of the Stock Corporation Act may only be voted on if it is repeatedas a motion at the General Meeting. Each resolution proposal must (also) besubmitted in a German language version.Submission of a deposit certificate pursuant to sec. 10a of the StockCorporation Act which, at the time of its submission to the Company, must not bemore than seven days old, is required as proof of share ownership for thepurposes of exercising these shareholder rights. Where there are severalshareholders holding shares which only equal the required 1% of the sharecapital when taken together, or in the case of more than one deposit certificatefor shares which only equal the required 1% when taken together, all depositcertificates must refer to the same effective date. With respect to the otherrequirements related to deposit certificates, reference is made to theinformation under Section C.GM PortalIn the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 10 November 2021,the Company's GM portal will be available to shareholders for the exercise ofvoting rights and other shareholder rights. The GM portal will be accessible onthe Company's website as of the record date (31 October 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET)).The GM portal enables registered shareholders to:* participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by means of an acoustic andoptical connection in real time;* exercise their voting rights;* submit a motion for a resolution;* raise an objection;* exercise the right to information;* authorize a representative or a special proxy.Further information on participation through the GM portal can be found in theParticipation Information, which will be available as from 20 October 2021 onthe Company's website.Right to informationPursuant to sec. 118 of the Stock Corporation Act, information regarding theaffairs of the Company must be provided to each shareholder at the GeneralMeeting upon request insofar as the information is necessary for the properassessment of an item on the agenda.The information must comply with the principles of conscientious and accurateaccounting. The information request may be refused if, according to reasonablebusiness judgment, it is likely to cause a substantial disadvantage to theCompany or an affiliated company or if its disclosure would be punishable bylaw. A request for information may also be refused if the information wascontinuously available on the Company's website in the form of questions andanswers for at least seven days prior to the beginning of the General Meeting.The reason for the refusal to provide information must be given.Every shareholder can exercise his/her right to information and to speak duringthe General Meeting through the GM portal and may ask questions by telephone inreal time during the General Meeting.A prerequisite for the exercise of the shareholders' right to information isproof of the right to participate (section C. of the convening notice).Each shareholder is also invited to send his/her questions directly to theCompany before the Extraordinary General Meeting by e-mail tofragen.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [fragen.rbi@rbinternational.com]. In order toidentify shareholders, at the same time as questions are submitted, informationmust be provided with regard to full name, date of birth or commercial registernumber (only for legal entities), the securities account number and the name ofthe credit institution maintaining the securities account, along with a copy ofthe signature (or other means of identification). Shareholders may use thequestion form available on the Company's website, which contains theaforementioned information for identification. The Company reserves the right tonot answer questions that cannot be assigned to a shareholder.Please note that reasonable time restrictions may be specified by the Chairmanduring the General Meeting.Right to submit motionsEvery shareholder is entitled to submit motions at the General Meeting for eachitem on the agenda (sec. 119 Stock Corporation Act).The point in time until which it is possible to submit a motion via the GMportal will be determined by the Chairman during the virtual ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting and announced in good time.Further details on exercising these shareholder rights through the GM portal canbe found in the Participation Information, which can be accessed on theCompany's website.E. REPRESENTATION BY PROXY AND SPECIAL PROXIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SEC. 3 PARA. 4COVID-19 COMPANY LAW ORDINANCEThe proxy must be granted to a specific person (either a natural person or alegal entity) in text form. More than one person can be authorized. If ashareholder has granted a proxy to the bank where he/she has deposited his/hershares, it is sufficient for the bank to provide the Company with a declarationthat it has been granted a proxy, in addition to submitting the depositcertificate. For the transmission of such declarations sec. 10a para. 3 of theStock Corporation Act shall apply mutatis mutandis.Unless the proxy authorization is submitted through the GM portal, it must bereceived by the Company at one of the addresses listed below no later than 9November 2021 at04:00 p.m. (CET):____________________________________________________________________________|by_fax:____________________|+43_(0)_1_3750_215-99___________________________|| |anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at ||by e-mail: |[anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at] , || |with the proxy authorization attached to the e- ||___________________________|mail_(e.g._PDF)_________________________________|| |RZBAATWWXXX, ||by SWIFT: |Message Type MT598 or MT599; enter "HV RBI" in || |field 20 and "ISIN AT0000606306" in field 77E or||___________________________|79,_or__________________________________________|| |Raiffeisen Bank International AG ||by mail or courier service:|c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Siebensterngasse ||___________________________|32-34,_1070_Vienna,_Austria_____________________|As a special service, a representative of the Austrian Shareholder Association(Interessenverband für Anleger), IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna, Austria,will be available to shareholders as an independent proxy for the exercise ofvoting rights and other shareholder rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting,but is not a special proxy in accordance with sec. 3 para. 4 COVID-19 CompanyLaw Ordinance.If interested, it is possible to contact Dr. Michael Knap directly before theExtraordinary General Meeting under the mobile phone number: +43 (0)664 2138740or by e-mail: knap.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [knap.rbi@anmeldestelle.at]. If theindependent Austrian Shareholder Association proxy is granted authorization, theauthorization, as described above, must also be sent to the Company or submittedthrough the GM portal. In each instance, instructions must be given to theAustrian Shareholder Association for the exercise of the voting right. Withoutsuch explicit instructions, the voting right will not be exercised.A form for granting proxy authorization and one for revocation of proxyauthorization will be sent upon request and are available on the Company'swebsite.The aforementioned provisions for issuing a proxy authorization shall applymutatis mutandis to the revocation of proxies.Further details on representation by proxy and special proxy representatives canbe found in the Participation Information, which can be accessed on theCompany's website.F. INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON DATA PROCESSINGRaiffeisen Bank International AG processes the personal data of shareholders ortheir proxies and other persons attending the General Meeting (the"participants"), in particular name, address, date of birth, registration numberof legal entities, securities account number, number of shares, voting cardnumber, e-mail address and where applicable telephone number, on the basis ofthe applicable data protection laws and the Stock Corporation Act in order toenable them to exercise their rights at the General Meeting.Raiffeisen Bank International AG receives this data from sources includingdepositary credit institutions (deposit certificates) or from the participantsthemselves when registering for the General Meeting, when requesting access dataand/or appointing proxies and from input to the GM portal. In principle,participants are obliged to provide Raiffeisen Bank International AG with thenecessary information. The processing of participants´ personal data isnecessary for participation in the General Meeting and for its properpreparation, execution and related activities following the General Meeting.Service providers and data processors commissioned by Raiffeisen BankInternational AG for the purpose of organizing the General Meeting (including inparticular IT as well as back office service providers such as Link MarketServices GmbH, Siebensterngasse 32-34, 1070 Vienna, Austria) receive fromRaiffeisen Bank International AG only those personal data which are necessaryfor the execution of the service commissioned and process these data solely inaccordance with Raiffeisen Bank International AG's instructions. In compliancewith its legal obligations, Raiffeisen Bank International AG also passes on thepersonal data of shareholders and their proxies to public authorities such asthe commercial register or Financial Market Authority.The data of the participants will be anonymized or deleted after the end of therespective applicable legal periods.All participants have the right to information, correction, deletion orrestriction of the processing of personal data concerning them, the right ofobjection to the processing and the right to data portability in accordance withthe conditions of data protection law.Participants can exercise these rights with respect to Raiffeisen BankInternational AG free of charge using the following contact details:Raiffeisen Bank International AGGroup Data Privacy & Quality GovernanceAm Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria+43 (0)1 71 707-8603Further information on data protection can be found on the Company's website.G. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTSAt the time the convocation notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting wasissued, the share capital of the Company was EUR 1,003,265,844.05, divided into328,939,621 ordinary bearer shares carrying voting rights (no-par value shares).Each share confers the right to one vote. As of the effective date the Companyand its subsidiaries held 391,930 own shares. The Company has no rights fromthese shares; shares owned by the Company and its subsidiaries do not confer anyvoting rights.As of the effective date the total number of shares which grant the holder theright to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting and carry votingrights amounted to 328,547,691. There are no other classes of shares.Vienna, October 2021The Management BoardofRaiffeisen Bank International AG[1] All references to the Company's website that follow refer towww.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021 [www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021]Further inquiry note:Ms. Golnaz MiremadiGroup Executive OfficeRaiffeisen Bank International AG+43 1 71707 - 2141golnaz.miremadi@rbinternational.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2231/12/10799813/1/eovGM_2021_Convocation.pdfissuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9A-1030 Wienphone: +43 1 71707-2089FAX: +43 1 71707-2138mail: ir@rbinternational.comWWW: www.rbinternational.comISIN: AT0000606306indexes: ATXstockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/5047125OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG