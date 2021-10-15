BMI Resins Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ 189.8 Mn By 2031, Increasing Use in Aerospace & Defense Industry to Support Growth of Market, TMR Insights

- In terms of value, the global BMI resins market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Europe is likely to emerge as the most prominent region followed by Asia Pacific

- BMI resins are chemically resistant to halogenated solvents, hydrocarbons, alcohols. Due to their incredible strength, long-term creep resistance, they can be used as a substitute to metal & other substances in a variety of structural applications

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI resins are high-performance thermosetting addition-type polyimides. They have many of the same features as polyimides, such as stiffness and high strength at high temperatures, low moisture absorption proclivity, excellent electrical capabilities, and long-term thermal and oxidative stability. Similar to polyamides, they offer outstanding dimensional stability and one of the finest high-temperature characteristics. Chemicals, such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, and halogenated solvents have no effect on them. Owing to their high strength and exceptional long-term creep resistance, they can be used to replace metal and other materials in a variety of structural applications. Thus, their extensive application is likely to favor the global BMI resins market in the years to come.

Composite sheets and adhesives made from BMI resins are used in astronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. In structural adhesives for assembly as well as structural composite applications, BMI resins are used. These resins are also used in aircraft and combat jets for impact resistance and multi-substrate bonding.

Due to a considerable expansion of defense and space operations by governments across the globe, the aerospace and astronautics industry is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. As such, during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, increase in production in astronautics, aerospace, and defense industries is expected to enhance the demand for BMI resins.

The global BMI resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. The use of BMI resins has increased significantly, as the global demand for molding and composites has increased. The major driver of the global BMI resins market is increase in demand as well as production of electronics. Advanced composites are made with BMI resins as a matrix. The defense and aerospace sector is witnessing a surge in demand for BMI resins, which are used in composites and a variety of other applications in the sector.