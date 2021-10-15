A healthcare market research reports platform that offers built in primary research, complimentary expert connects and much more

The global marketplace for procurement of market intelligence has become more complex than ever. With increased market pressure in a post-pandemic environment, global product managers are keener to procure insights that are more relevant on the field. The demand for high quality insights with real local expert opinions has witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRG Health, a global leader in healthcare insights launches healthcare market insight reports platform Growth+ Market Reports powered with expert interviews and complimentary analysts' hours with each report.

Traditional syndicated report providers rely most on desk-based research and rarely add expert interview insights to create robust and relevant intelligence models. Our reports are addressing the same problem statement.

GRG Health a global market leader in healthcare expert interviews with access to healthcare professionals across 50+ countries are addressing the unmet need of high quality primary research powered reports with Growth Plus Market Reports.

Growth + Market Reports, is a global life sciences market research reports platform that offers high quality market insights reports with a unique GrowthMIX approach.

All Growth+ reports come loaded with primary research, however the most differentiating factor remains complimentary access to Expert Connects Globally and Analyst Hours to build customizations complimentary with each report.

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. They are also members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

GRG's pro-bono market insights report in collaboration with LEK Consulting, Singapore on opportunities for life sciences companies in a post COVID environment across APAC got the company some industry acclaim and appreciation. GRG Health was awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on their core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

Today they have almost 93% of clients out of which almost 70% are working with us for over 4 years. GRG Health is a people's company because a company achieve nothing without having the best people around.