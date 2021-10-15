checkAd

Biomerica Reports Results for Fiscal First Quarter ended August 31, 2021

  • Revenues up 10% over fiscal first quarter 2021, and 20% over fiscal fourth quarter 2021
  • Customer orders backlog of over $1.5 million at August 31, 2021
     
  • Following close of first fiscal quarter 2022, Walmart began online sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test, in-store sales expected soon
     
  • Final patients enrolled in InFoods IBS endpoint trial, with topline trial results expected by calendar year end

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical products, today reported its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.

Net sales for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $1.2 million as compared to net sales of $1.1 million for the same three months in fiscal 2021, an increase of $0.1 million, or 10%. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 20% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss decreased to $1.5 million for the three months ended August 31, 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for same three months in fiscal 2021. Cash flows from operations were positive for the quarter ended August 31, 2021. Cash increased from $4.2 million at May 31, 2021 to $5.0 million at the quarter end, August 31, 2021.

Sales, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in the previous year. The decrease was mainly due to a higher allowance for doubtful accounts and higher legal expenses for the same period in previous year. Research and Development (R&D) expense was $0.4 million for the three months ended August 31, 2021 compared to $0.7 million the same period in the previous year, a decrease of over 38%. The decrease in R&D investment expense was primarily due to the completion of the development of several COVID-19 tests in prior year.

Recent Developments:

  • InFoods Endpoint Study Completion: The final patients were enrolled in InFoods IBS endpoint trial and Biomerica is on track to have topline results of its InFoods IBS Endpoint trial by end of December, 2021. It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from IBS. IBS symptoms are often triggered by consumption of specific foods (which are unique in each sufferer). The total direct and indirect cost of IBS has been estimated at $30 billion annually in just the United States.
  • Walmart: Following the close of the first quarter, Walmart began online sales of the Company’s EZ Detect Colorectal Disease Screening Test. The Company also expects that the EZ Detect product will be on the shelf at Walmart stores within weeks. In addition, Biomerica is in negotiations with several large partners for distribution of the EZ Detect product in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States in men and women combined. It's expected to cause approximately 52,980 deaths during 2021.
  • H. pylori: The Company expects to file for FDA 510(k) clearance before the end of the calendar year. While recently finalizing the clinical trials for this product, the Company found one study needed to be repeated. The Company is now preparing to repeat the study and expects to file FDA clearance by year-end. The Biomerica hp+detect product detects the presence of the H. pylori bacteria which infects approximately 35% of the U.S. population. Over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection, and gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Physicians and medical centers can use hp+detect to diagnose the presence of H. pylori and to monitor the efficacy of treatment.
  • Customer order backlog: At August 31, 2021 customer order backlog for the Company was $1.5 million, a majority of which is expected to be shipped in the fiscal second quarter.

“We continued to see strong momentum during the first quarter of 2022, both in relation to our progress with our InFoods endpoint trial as well as with the demonstrated interest around our specialty diagnostic products,” stated Zackary Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “Our customer order product backlog of $1.5 million entering the second quarter demonstrates the appeal of our products. Also, just after the close of the quarter, we announced that Walmart has begun selling our EZ Detect Colorectal Screening test, with a first step of offering the product online and an expected in-store offering soon to follow. We expect this will bring significant exposure to this product going forward. Finally, we are moving forward with the development of our H. pylori test and we anticipate filing for FDA clearance for this product before the close of the calendar year. The pandemic has accelerated consumer demand for in-home testing alternatives. We believe our ability to provide easy-to-use, high-quality, in-home diagnostic tests that promote the early detection and expedient treatment of several serious diseases, positions Biomerica to significantly benefit from this shift in the market.”

