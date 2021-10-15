Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2021 Consolidated Financial Results on Monday, November 8th, 2021

Sierra Metals Inc . (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) will release Q3-2021 financial results on Monday, November 8 th , 2021, after Market Close. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9 th , 2021, at 10:30am EST. Details of the Conference Call and Webcast are as follows:

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company’s website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408832/5D1D447434FB0425E6DE1CDA1E5662AF

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on www.sierrametals.com.

Via phone:

For those who prefer to listen by phone, dial-in instructions are below. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 049437

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

