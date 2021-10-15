checkAd

Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2021 Consolidated Financial Results on Monday, November 8th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 12:50  |  24   |   |   

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) will release Q3-2021 financial results on Monday, November 8th, 2021, after Market Close. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, at 10:30am EST. Details of the Conference Call and Webcast are as follows:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005037/en/

Photo 1 Arial Photo of Bolivar Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo 1 Arial Photo of Bolivar Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company’s website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408832/5D1D447434FB0425E6DE1CDA1E5662AF

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on www.sierrametals.com.

Via phone:

For those who prefer to listen by phone, dial-in instructions are below. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 049437

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.sierrametals.com | Twitter: sierrametals | Facebook: SierraMetalsInc | LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc | Instagram: sierrametals

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2021 Consolidated Financial Results on Monday, November 8th, 2021 Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) will release Q3-2021 financial results on Monday, November 8th, 2021, after Market Close. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...