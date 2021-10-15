Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

The abstracts for the oral and poster presentations are listed below and are available on the conference website at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/ .

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that abstracts highlighting clinical data for bardoxolone methyl ("bardoxolone") and disease education data on Alport syndrome will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 being held virtually from November 4 – 7, 2021.

Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: Integrated Efficacy and Safety of Bardoxolone Methyl in Chronic Kidney Disease

Presenter: Laura Mariani, MD, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

Session: OR2102. Findings from Landmark Trials, Other Kidney Trials, and Observational Studies

Abstract Publication #: FR-OR54

Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: Integrated Analysis of the Efficacy and Safety of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Alport Syndrome

Presenter: Bradley Warady, MD, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Abstract Publication #: PO1301

Abstract Title: Interim Analysis of the EAGLE Trial: An Open-Label Study to Assess the Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Alport Syndrome

Presenter: Pablo E. Pergola, MD, PhD, Renal Associates PA, San Antonio, Texas, USA

Abstract Publication #: PO1300

Abstract Title: Patient Global Impression of Change in Patients with Alport Syndrome in the CARDINAL Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Glenn M. Chertow, MD, MPH, Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA

Abstract Publication #: PO1303

Abstract Title: KIDNEYCODE: A Genetic Testing Program for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Presenter: Prasad Devarajan, MD, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Abstract Publication #: PO1292

Abstract Title: Healthcare Resource Utilization by Patients with Alport Syndrome in the US: A Retrospective Claims Analysis

Presenter: Baris Deniz, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Plano, Texas, United States

Abstract Publication #: PO1296

Abstract Title: Characterization of Patients with Alport Syndrome in the United States: A Retrospective Analysis of Medical Claims