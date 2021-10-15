Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

The 2021 third quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which in total decreased third quarter net earnings by $1.8 million ($0.04 per diluted share). The 2020 third quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which decreased net earnings by $1.4 million ($0.03 per diluted share). The 2021 and 2020 third quarter results also include the operations of the divested product lines, which included $1.6 million of revenue and were not material to diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021, and included $23.6 million of revenue and increased diluted earnings per share by $0.04 in the third quarter of 2020. These adjustments are described in more detail under “ Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts ” at the end of this release.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $344.3 million in this year’s third quarter compared to $323.6 million in last year’s third quarter. Reported operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $47.0 million compared to $41.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Reported diluted earnings per share was 80 cents in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 78 cents in the third quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by approximately 1% and was not material to earnings per share in the quarter.

BUSINESS REVIEW Reported Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts -0.7% 1.6% Color 19.6% 7.1% Asia Pacific 8.8% 11.8% Total Revenue 6.4% 4.3% Adjusted Local Currency (1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 11.6% 9.9% Color 18.1% 7.3% Asia Pacific 9.5% 8.4% Total Revenue 13.0% 8.6% (1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter revenue of $181.7 million compared to $182.9 million reported in the comparable period last year, a decrease of 0.7%, primarily due to the divestiture of the Fragrances product line in April 2021. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 11.6% in the quarter. The higher adjusted local currency revenue was primarily the result of favorable volume growth. Segment operating income was $25.2 million in the current quarter compared to $23.8 million reported in the comparable period last year, an increase of 5.5%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 16.0% in the quarter. The Group’s higher profit was primarily a result of the favorable volume growth. The acquisition of Flavor Solutions, Inc. during the third quarter contributed $2.4 million of revenue and an immaterial amount of operating income to the Flavors & Extracts Group. Foreign currency translation increased both segment revenue and operating income by approximately 1% in the quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $139.2 million in the quarter compared to $116.4 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 19.6%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 18.1% in the quarter. The Group experienced strong volume growth in Food & Pharmaceutical Colors and in Personal Care. Segment operating income was $27.3 million in the quarter compared to $23.6 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 15.7%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 14.8% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes. Foreign currency translation increased both segment revenue and operating income by approximately 2% in the quarter.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $33.4 million in the quarter compared to $30.7 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 8.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 9.5% in the quarter. Segment operating income was $6.6 million in the quarter compared to $6.1 million in last year’s comparable quarter, an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 10.5% in the quarter. The higher profit was primarily a result of the favorable volume growth. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue and operating income by approximately 1% and 2%, respectively, in the quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating costs of $12.1 million in the current quarter compared to $12.4 million in last year’s comparable period, a decrease of 2.5%. The lower costs are primarily due to lower operational improvement plan costs reported in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the amount recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted local currency operating expenses for Corporate & Other increased 19% in the quarter primarily due to higher performance based compensation.

Sensient is reconfirming its previously issued 2021 guidance for GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit growth rate compared to the Company’s 2020 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.59. Our full year 2021 guidance includes approximately 25 cents per share of estimated divestiture & other related costs, the results of the divested operations, and the operational improvement plan costs.

The Company now expects its 2021 adjusted local currency revenue(2) to grow at a high single-digit rate. The Company’s previous 2021 guidance for adjusted local currency revenue(2) was a mid-single-digit growth rate. The Company also now expects its 2021 adjusted local currency EBITDA(2) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2), on a local currency basis, to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit growth rate. The Company’s previous 2021 adjusted local currency EBITDA(2) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) called for a mid-single-digit growth rate.

The Company expects earnings per share reported on a U.S. dollar basis to benefit by approximately seven cents based on current exchange rates.

The Company’s guidance is based upon current trends, current tax law, and the effects of COVID-19 to date. The full impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain and management will continue to monitor its impacts on our business.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include, currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, and the results of the divested operations. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $ 344,287 $ 323,566 6.4 % $ 1,039,816 $ 997,333 4.3 % Cost of products sold 229,216 217,920 5.2 % 697,538 677,580 2.9 % Selling and administrative expenses 68,113 64,491 5.6 % 212,670 201,912 5.3 % Operating income 46,958 41,155 14.1 % 129,608 117,841 10.0 % Interest expense 3,037 3,497 9,792 11,412 Earnings before income taxes 43,921 37,658 119,816 106,429 Income taxes 10,009 4,748 28,300 22,126 Net earnings $ 33,912 $ 32,910 3.0 % $ 91,516 $ 84,303 8.6 % Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 2.17 $ 1.99 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.78 $ 2.16 $ 1.99 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,024 42,307 42,140 42,299 Diluted 42,206 42,349 42,287 42,326 Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 181,667 $ 182,866 (0.7 %) $ 561,979 $ 552,975 1.6 % Color 139,239 116,414 19.6 % 408,166 381,205 7.1 % Asia Pacific 33,442 30,740 8.8 % 99,599 89,062 11.8 % Intersegment elimination (10,061 ) (6,454 ) (29,928 ) (25,909 ) Consolidated $ 344,287 $ 323,566 6.4 % $ 1,039,816 $ 997,333 4.3 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 25,164 $ 23,844 5.5 % $ 76,718 $ 67,467 13.7 % Color 27,253 23,559 15.7 % 79,462 75,486 5.3 % Asia Pacific 6,601 6,123 7.8 % 19,146 16,031 19.4 % Corporate & Other (12,060 ) (12,371 ) (45,718 ) (41,143 ) Consolidated $ 46,958 $ 41,155 14.1 % $ 129,608 $ 117,841 10.0 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,939 $ 24,770 Trade accounts receivable 263,710 234,132 Inventories 392,231 381,346 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,081 48,578 Assets held for sale - 52,760 Total Current Assets 738,961 741,586 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 437,729 434,220 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 437,789 445,493 Other assets 113,937 119,561 Total Assets $ 1,728,416 $ 1,740,860 Trade accounts payable $ 123,894 $ 107,324 Short-term borrowings 10,483 9,247 Other current liabilities 89,988 82,045 Liabilities held for sale - 17,339 Total Current Liabilities 224,365 215,955 Long-term debt 490,901 518,004 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 30,258 28,941 Other liabilities 43,500 43,624 Shareholders' Equity 939,392 934,336 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,728,416 $ 1,740,860

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 91,516 $ 84,303 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,828 36,831 Share-based compensation expense 6,431 4,017 Net loss (gain) on assets 203 (254 ) Loss on divestitures and other charges 13,774 5,821 Deferred income taxes 3,793 (9,001 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (35,290 ) (7,962 ) Inventories (15,898 ) 17,433 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,016 ) (4,726 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 24,007 9,018 Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 1,763 7,410 Income taxes (1,155 ) (3,899 ) Other liabilities 3,192 3,936 Net cash provided by operating activities 116,148 142,927 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (37,608 ) (34,009 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 201 1,022 Proceeds from divestiture of businesses 36,790 12,228 Acquisition of new business (13,875 ) - Other investing activities 1,348 4,955 Net cash used in investing activities (13,144 ) (15,804 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 55,589 33,164 Debt payments (67,534 ) (101,061 ) Purchase of treasury stock (31,467 ) - Dividends paid (49,468 ) (49,537 ) Other financing activities (582 ) (415 ) Net cash used in financing activities (93,462 ) (117,849 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,373 ) (3,527 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,169 5,747 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,770 21,153 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,939 $ 26,900 Supplemental Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Dividends paid per share $ 1.17 $ 1.17

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue (GAAP) $ 344,287 $ 323,566 6.4 % $ 1,039,816 $ 997,333 4.3 % Revenue of the divested product lines (1,622 ) (23,588 ) (29,399 ) (88,390 ) Adjusted revenue $ 342,665 $ 299,978 14.2 % $ 1,010,417 $ 908,943 11.2 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 46,958 $ 41,155 14.1 % $ 129,608 $ 117,841 10.0 % Divestiture & other related costs (income) – Cost of products sold - (148 ) 28 1,791 Divestiture & other related costs – Selling and administrative expenses 241 312 13,473 8,689 Operating loss (income) of the divested product lines 70 (2,449 ) (2,398 ) (4,165 ) Operational improvement plan - Cost of products sold - 35 - 35 Operational improvement plan - Selling and administrative expenses (income) 483 2,606 (2,010 ) 2,606 Adjusted operating income $ 47,752 $ 41,511 15.0 % $ 138,701 $ 126,797 9.4 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 33,912 $ 32,910 3.0 % $ 91,516 $ 84,303 8.6 % Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 241 164 13,501 10,480 Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs 1,179 (787 ) 283 (1,212 ) Net loss (earnings) of the divested product lines, before tax 70 (2,449 ) (2,398 ) (4,165 ) Tax impact of the divested product lines (18 ) 655 590 1,155 Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax 483 2,641 (2,010 ) 2,641 Tax impact of operational improvement plan (115 ) (656 ) 44 (656 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 35,752 $ 32,478 10.1 % $ 101,526 $ 92,546 9.7 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.78 2.6 % $ 2.16 $ 1.99 8.5 % Divestiture & other related costs (income), net of tax 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.33 0.22 Results of operations of the divested product lines, net of tax 0.00 (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), net of tax 0.01 0.05 (0.05 ) 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.77 10.4 % $ 2.40 $ 2.19 9.6 % Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2021 Adjustments (1) 2021 2020 Adjustments (1) 2020 Flavors & Extracts $ 181,667 $ (1,312 ) $ 180,355 $ 182,866 $ (22,978 ) $ 159,888 Color 139,239 (310 ) 138,929 116,414 (669 ) 115,745 Asia Pacific 33,442 - 33,442 30,740 (68 ) 30,672 Intersegment elimination (10,061 ) - (10,061 ) (6,454 ) 127 (6,327 ) Consolidated $ 344,287 $ (1,622 ) $ 342,665 $ 323,566 $ (23,588 ) $ 299,978 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 25,164 $ 66 $ 25,230 $ 23,844 $ (2,241 ) $ 21,603 Color 27,253 4 27,257 23,559 (185 ) 23,374 Asia Pacific 6,601 - 6,601 6,123 (23 ) 6,100 Corporate & Other (12,060 ) 724 (11,336 ) (12,371 ) 2,805 (9,566 ) Consolidated $ 46,958 $ 794 $ 47,752 $ 41,155 $ 356 $ 41,511 Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2021 Adjustments (1) 2021 2020 Adjustments (1) 2020 Flavors & Extracts $ 561,979 $ (27,616 ) $ 534,363 $ 552,975 $ (75,165 ) $ 477,810 Color 408,166 (1,638 ) 406,528 381,205 (13,242 ) 367,963 Asia Pacific 99,599 (295 ) 99,304 89,062 (402 ) 88,660 Intersegment elimination (29,928 ) 150 (29,778 ) (25,909 ) 419 (25,490 ) Consolidated $ 1,039,816 $ (29,399 ) $ 1,010,417 $ 997,333 $ (88,390 ) $ 908,943 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 76,718 $ (2,859 ) $ 73,859 $ 67,467 $ (5,078 ) $ 62,389 Color 79,462 548 80,010 75,486 1,029 76,515 Asia Pacific 19,146 (87 ) 19,059 16,031 (116 ) 15,915 Corporate & Other (45,718 ) 11,491 (34,227 ) (41,143 ) 13,121 (28,022 ) Consolidated $ 129,608 $ 9,093 $ 138,701 $ 117,841 $ 8,956 $ 126,797 (1) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and operational improvement plan costs and income.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following tables summarize the percentage change in the 2021 results compared to the 2020 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments (2) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts (0.7 %) 1.1 % (13.4 %) 11.6 % Color 19.6 % 1.9 % (0.4 %) 18.1 % Asia Pacific 8.8 % (0.5 %) (0.2 %) 9.5 % Total Revenue 6.4 % 1.2 % (7.8 %) 13.0 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 5.5 % 0.6 % (11.1 %) 16.0 % Color 15.7 % 1.8 % (0.9 %) 14.8 % Asia Pacific 7.8 % (2.3 %) (0.4 %) 10.5 % Corporate & Other (2.5 %) 0.0 % (21.0 %) 18.5 % Total Operating Income 14.1 % 1.1 % (0.9 %) 13.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 2.6 % 0.0 % (6.5 %) 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 14.2 % 1.3 % N/A 12.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments (2) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 1.6 % 2.4 % (10.7 %) 9.9 % Color 7.1 % 3.2 % (3.4 %) 7.3 % Asia Pacific 11.8 % 3.6 % (0.2 %) 8.4 % Total Revenue 4.3 % 2.8 % (7.1 %) 8.6 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 13.7 % 1.9 % (4.9 %) 16.7 % Color 5.3 % 3.5 % 0.8 % 1.0 % Asia Pacific 19.4 % (0.7 %) (0.3 %) 20.4 % Corporate & Other 11.1 % 0.0 % (11.0 %) 22.1 % Total Operating Income 10.0 % 3.2 % 0.3 % 6.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 8.5 % 3.0 % (1.3 %) 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 9.7 % 2.8 % N/A 6.9 % (2) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and operational improvement plan costs and income. The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 46,958 $ 41,155 14.1 % $ 129,608 $ 117,841 10.0 % Depreciation and amortization 13,011 12,309 38,828 36,831 Depreciation and amortization, divested product lines (49 ) (49 ) (146 ) (145 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,243 1,355 6,431 4,017 Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 241 164 13,501 10,480 Results of operations of the divested product lines, before tax 70 (2,449 ) (2,398 ) (4,165 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax 483 2,641 (2,010 ) 2,641 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,957 $ 55,126 14.2 % $ 183,814 $ 167,500 9.7 % The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) and Free Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 26,887 $ 35,313 (23.9 %) $ 116,148 $ 142,927 (18.7 %) Capital expenditures (12,058 ) (12,592 ) (37,608 ) (34,009 ) Free Cash Flow $ 14,829 $ 22,721 (34.7 %) $ 78,540 $ 108,918 (27.9 %) We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

