DGAP-News Metafina GmbH: Offer to Purchase Shares of C.Bechstein Pianoforte AG
|
DGAP-News: Metafina GmbH / Key word(s): Acquisition/Miscellaneous
German Metafina GmbH issues purchase offer for shares of C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG.
Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade.
