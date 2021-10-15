DGAP-News: Metafina GmbH / Key word(s): Acquisition/Miscellaneous

Metafina GmbH: Offer to Purchase Shares of C.Bechstein Pianoforte AG



15.10.2021 / 12:55

German Metafina GmbH issues purchase offer for shares of C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG.

Interested investors will be informed soon by their deposit banks.



Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets.



Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.