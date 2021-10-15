checkAd

DGAP-News Metafina GmbH: Offer to Purchase Shares of C.Bechstein Pianoforte AG

Metafina GmbH: Offer to Purchase Shares of C.Bechstein Pianoforte AG

German Metafina GmbH issues purchase offer for shares of C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG.
Interested investors will be informed soon by their deposit banks.

Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets.

Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.

Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade.



Metafina GmbH
Blumenau 44
22089 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01
Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02
info@metafina.de
www.metafina.de

