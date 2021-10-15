Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in conjunction with its 30th annual Automation Fair being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.
The public webcast portion of the of the meeting will begin at approximately 1 p.m. CST with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and other senior leadership. The webcast will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
