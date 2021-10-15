Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in conjunction with its 30th annual Automation Fair being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The public webcast portion of the of the meeting will begin at approximately 1 p.m. CST with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and other senior leadership. The webcast will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.