Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.2875 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



The cash distribution is payable on November 12, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on November 5, 2021. Teekay LNG’s common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.