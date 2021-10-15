checkAd

WEX Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2008 or +1 (646) 960-0306. The passcode number is 2237921.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing +1-800-770-2030 or +1-647-362-9199, conference ID number 2237921, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through November 23, 2021.

About WEX Inc.

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider. We provide payment solutions to businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in 14 countries and employs approximately 5,400 people around the world. Learn more at LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our corporate blog. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

Wertpapier


