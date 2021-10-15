J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2021

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.14 billion, an increase of 27% compared with $2.47 billion for the third quarter 2020. All segments contributed double-digit revenue growth versus the prior year period. Truckload (JBT) and Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) grew revenue 87% and 55% year-over-year, respectively, as both segments were able to source and secure capacity for customers in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° in this capacity-constrained freight environment. Intermodal (JBI) revenue grew 17%, driven by a 24% increase in revenue per load, partially offset by a 6% decline in volume. Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) revenue grew 20% as a result of a 12% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 7% increase in fleet productivity versus the prior year period. Final Mile Services (FMS) revenue increased 13% as revenue per stop increased 17%, partially offset by 3% fewer stops. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 23% versus the comparable quarter 2020.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced third quarter 2021 net earnings of $199.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.88 versus third quarter 2020 net earnings of $125.5 million, or $1.18 cents per diluted share.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased to $518 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $358 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased 36% to $397 million versus a year ago. JBI and JBT executed approximately $34 million and $87 million, respectively, of third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $273.8 million versus $175.5 million for the third quarter 2020. Operating income increased from third quarter 2020 primarily from customer rate and cost recovery efforts and further scaling into our technology investments at a consolidated level, in addition to higher productivity of our assets and people across our ICS and JBT segments. These items were partially offset by a lack of network fluidity from both rail and customer activity in JBI as well as increases in: driver wage and recruiting costs; rail and truck purchase transportation expense; non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation; group medical expense; and implementation costs for new business in both our DCS and FMS segments.

Interest expense in the current quarter was comparable to the prior year period. The effective income tax rate for the current quarter was 23.7% compared to 23.3% for third quarter 2020. We expect our 2021 annual tax rate to fall between 23.5% and 24.0%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $1.41 billion; up 17%

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $165.1 million; up 52%

Overall intermodal volumes declined 6% versus the same period in 2020. Eastern network loads declined 2%, while transcontinental loads declined 9% compared to the third quarter 2020. Demand for intermodal capacity remains strong, however, volumes in the quarter were negatively impacted by a continuation of rail restrictions across the network and elevated detention of trailing equipment at customer facilities. We believe labor shortages across the industry in both rail and truck networks and at customer warehouses are at the core of the supply-chain fluidity challenges limiting our asset utilization and capacity. Despite these volume-related challenges, revenue increased by 17%, driven by a 24% increase in revenue per load resulting from a combination of mix, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenue, partially offset by the volume decline. Revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 18% year over year.

Operating income increased by 52% year over year primarily from higher customer rate and cost recovery efforts compared to the prior year period. Rate and cost recovery efforts were partially offset by higher rail and third-party dray purchased transportation costs, increases in driver wages, benefits and recruiting costs, and activity-based costs to accommodate network inefficiencies. Higher non-driver personnel, group medical and equipment costs also offset higher revenue per load. The current period ended with 102,230 units of trailing capacity and 6,017 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $665 million; up 20%

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $78.1 million; down 3%

DCS revenue increased 20% during the current quarter over the same period in 2020. Productivity, defined as revenue per truck per week, was up 7% versus the prior period. Productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 3% versus the prior period. A net additional 1,527 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year period, and a net additional 744 versus the end of the second quarter 2021. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income decreased 3% from the prior year quarter. Benefits from higher revenue and increased productivity of assets were more than offset by increases in driver wage and recruiting costs, non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation, and other costs related to the implementation of new, long-term contractual business.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $666 million; up 55%

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $14.7 million; compared to $(18.3) million loss in 3Q’20

ICS revenue increased 55% in the current quarter versus the third quarter 2020. Segment volumes increased 4% in the quarter while truckload volumes increased 14% from the prior year period. Revenue per load increased 48%. In addition to customer freight mix, revenue per load was favorably impacted by higher contractual and spot rates in our truckload business as compared to the third quarter 2020. Contractual volumes represented approximately 54% of the total load volume and 41% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 58% and 38%, respectively, in third quarter 2020. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $397 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $291 million in third quarter 2020.

Operating income increased to $14.7 million compared to an operating loss of $18.3 million in the third quarter 2020. Gross profit margins increased to 12.0% in the current period versus 7.6% in the prior period. Benefits from higher gross margin were partially offset by higher personnel and technology costs compared to the same period 2020. ICS carrier base increased 35% versus the third quarter 2020.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $206 million; up 13%

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $1.3 million; down 39%

FMS revenue increased 13% compared to the same period 2020. Stop count within FMS decreased 3% during the current quarter versus a year ago. The addition of multiple new customer contracts implemented over the last year were more than offset by the reduction in stops for several customers related to labor and supply-chain constraints. Productivity, defined as revenue per stop, increased approximately 17% compared to the prior year period primarily from a shift in customer mix of business, in addition to the implementation of higher rates.

Operating income decreased 39% over the prior year quarter primarily from implementation costs related to new long-term contractual business, higher third-party contract carrier costs, and lower volumes with certain customers related to product availability as a result of supply-chain disruptions. Higher personnel expense related to salary, wages and incentive compensation and group medical costs also contributed to the decline in operating income.

Truckload (JBT)

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $204 million; up 87%

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $14.7 million; up 397%

JBT revenue increased 87% from the same period in 2020. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 85%, primarily from a 65% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 12% increase in load count compared to a year ago. The increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was driven by a 36% increase in revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 20% increase in average length of haul. Load count growth and the length of haul increase were primarily related to the continued expansion of J.B. Hunt 360box which leverages the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to access drop-trailer capacity for customers across our transportation network. Comparable contractual customer rates were up approximately 29% compared to the same period 2020. The current period ended with 9,906 trailers and 1,965 tractors, compared to 8,245 and 1,713 respectively for the prior year period.

Operating income increased to $14.7 million compared $2.9 million in the third quarter 2020. Benefits from increased load counts and revenue per load were partially offset by increases in purchased transportation expense, higher driver wages and recruiting costs, higher non-driver personnel expense related to salary, wages and incentive compensation, and increases in group medical costs. Further investments in both personnel and technology related to the continued expansion of 360box also partially offset higher revenue.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At September 30, 2021, we had a total of $1.3 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to total debt levels at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Our net capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, approximated $511 million compared to $449 million for the same period 2020. At September 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $530 million.

In the third quarter 2021, we purchased approximately 286,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $50 million. At September 30, 2021, we had approximately $366 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding on September 30, 2021, approximated 105.0 million.

Conference Call Information:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,813,939 $ 2,296,053 Fuel surcharge revenues 330,873 176,470 Total operating revenues 3,144,812 100.0 % 2,472,523 100.0 % Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,667,236 53.0 % 1,297,333 52.5 % Salaries, wages and employee benefits 711,694 22.6 % 594,162 24.0 % Depreciation and amortization 138,923 4.4 % 132,392 5.4 % Fuel and fuel taxes 139,155 4.4 % 87,350 3.5 % Operating supplies and expenses 98,541 3.1 % 86,103 3.5 % General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 50,266 1.7 % 41,894 1.6 % Insurance and claims 41,254 1.3 % 35,412 1.4 % Operating taxes and licenses 15,464 0.5 % 13,696 0.6 % Communication and utilities 8,450 0.3 % 8,678 0.4 % Total operating expenses 2,870,983 91.3 % 2,297,020 92.9 % Operating income 273,829 8.7 % 175,503 7.1 % Net interest expense 11,977 0.4 % 11,895 0.5 % Earnings before income taxes 261,852 8.3 % 163,608 6.6 % Income taxes 62,023 1.9 % 38,112 1.5 % Net earnings $ 199,829 6.4 % $ 125,496 5.1 % Average diluted shares outstanding 106,436 106,798 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.88 $ 1.18 J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 7,808,954 $ 6,327,876 Fuel surcharge revenues 862,377 571,045 Total operating revenues 8,671,331 100.0 % 6,898,921 100.0 % Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 4,557,770 52.6 % 3,467,782 50.3 % Salaries, wages and employee benefits 1,997,196 23.0 % 1,722,548 25.0 % Depreciation and amortization 415,839 4.8 % 392,786 5.7 % Fuel and fuel taxes 379,036 4.4 % 263,932 3.8 % Operating supplies and expenses 271,257 3.1 % 250,835 3.6 % General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 142,662 1.7 % 131,654 1.9 % Insurance and claims 114,792 1.3 % 98,672 1.4 % Operating taxes and licenses 43,488 0.5 % 40,575 0.6 % Communication and utilities 26,264 0.3 % 24,710 0.4 % Total operating expenses 7,948,304 91.7 % 6,393,494 92.7 % Operating income 723,027 8.3 % 505,427 7.3 % Net interest expense 36,061 0.4 % 36,749 0.5 % Earnings before income taxes 686,966 7.9 % 468,678 6.8 % Income taxes 168,369 1.9 % 116,650 1.7 % Net earnings $ 518,597 6.0 % $ 352,028 5.1 % Average diluted shares outstanding 106,688 106,776 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.86 $ 3.30 Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,412,806 45 % $ 1,211,183 49 % Dedicated 664,766 21 % 552,948 22 % Integrated Capacity Solutions 666,217 21 % 431,144 18 % Final Mile Services 205,908 7 % 182,091 7 % Truckload 203,607 6 % 109,113 5 % Subtotal 3,153,304 100 % 2,486,479 101 % Intersegment eliminations (8,492 ) (0 %) (13,956 ) (1 %) Consolidated revenue $ 3,144,812 100 % $ 2,472,523 100 % Operating income Intermodal $ 165,095 60 % $ 108,412 62 % Dedicated 78,138 29 % 80,431 46 % Integrated Capacity Solutions 14,748 5 % (18,304 ) (11 %) Final Mile Services 1,278 1 % 2,090 1 % Truckload 14,664 5 % 2,948 2 % Other (1) (94 ) (0 %) (74 ) (0 %) Operating income $ 273,829 100 % $ 175,503 100 % Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 3,879,338 45 % $ 3,426,008 50 % Dedicated 1,865,903 21 % 1,627,852 24 % Integrated Capacity Solutions 1,798,778 21 % 1,070,905 15 % Final Mile Services 620,056 7 % 475,270 7 % Truckload 536,772 6 % 322,336 4 % Subtotal 8,700,847 100 % 6,922,371 100 % Intersegment eliminations (29,516 ) (0 %) (23,450 ) (0 %) Consolidated revenue $ 8,671,331 100 % $ 6,898,921 100 % Operating income Intermodal $ 407,203 56 % $ 317,652 63 % Dedicated 231,487 32 % 236,423 47 % Integrated Capacity Solutions 25,134 3 % (50,274 ) (10 %) Final Mile Services 20,467 3 % (6,459 ) (1 %) Truckload 39,033 6 % 8,207 1 % Other (1) (297 ) (0 %) (122 ) (0 %) Operating income $ 723,027 100 % $ 505,427 100 % (1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Intermodal Loads 497,603 529,709 Average length of haul 1,677 1,695 Revenue per load $ 2,839 $ 2,287 Average tractors during the period * 5,956 5,546 Tractors (end of period) * 6,017 5,647 Trailing equipment (end of period) 102,230 97,439 Average effective trailing equipment usage 99,453 94,846 Dedicated Loads 1,027,705 940,225 Average length of haul 161 157 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,692 $ 4,372 Average trucks during the period*** 10,887 9,697 Trucks (end of period) *** 11,250 9,723 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,804 27,376 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 339,867 326,563 Revenue per load $ 1,960 $ 1,320 Gross profit margin 12.0% 7.6% Employee count (end of period) 954 1,037 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 126,700 94,200 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 397.4 $ 291.2 Final Mile Services Stops 1,554,485 1,604,694 Average trucks during the period*** 1,512 1,448 Truckload Loads 110,430 98,505 Loaded miles (000) 55,103 40,599 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 19.6% 19.2% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 4,715 $ 3,849 Average tractors during the period * 1,921 1,783 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 750 800 Independent contractor 1,215 913 Total tractors 1,965 1,713 Trailers (end of period) 9,906 8,245 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Intermodal Loads 1,475,570 1,494,485 Average length of haul 1,681 1,683 Revenue per load $ 2,629 $ 2,292 Average tractors during the period * 5,818 5,484 Tractors (end of period) * 6,017 5,647 Trailing equipment (end of period) 102,230 97,439 Average effective trailing equipment usage 97,422 88,262 Dedicated Loads 2,966,575 2,726,455 Average length of haul 161 160 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,662 $ 4,316 Average trucks during the period*** 10,357 9,713 Trucks (end of period) *** 11,250 9,723 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,804 27,376 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 962,359 896,709 Revenue per load $ 1,869 $ 1,194 Gross profit margin 11.6% 9.4% Employee count (end of period) 954 1,037 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 126,700 94,200 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 1,152.4 $ 755.1 Final Mile Services Stops 4,963,472 3,922,318 Average trucks during the period*** 1,505 1,362 Truckload Loads 322,030 299,297 Loaded miles (000) 154,083 125,718 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 19.2% 18.9% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 4,567 $ 3,844 Average tractors during the period* 1,809 1,859 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 750 800 Independent contractor 1,215 913 Total tractors 1,965 1,713 Trailers (end of period) 9,906 8,245 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,595 $ 313,302 Accounts Receivable, net 1,442,948 1,124,403 Prepaid expenses and other 292,604 404,412 Total current assets 2,265,147 1,842,117 Property and equipment 6,350,141 5,908,710 Less accumulated depreciation 2,495,557 2,219,816 Net property and equipment 3,854,584 3,688,894 Other assets, net 393,459 397,337 $ 6,513,190 $ 5,928,348 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt $ 354,755 $ - Trade accounts payable 749,071 587,510 Claims accruals 288,137 276,056 Accrued payroll 163,940 130,943 Other accrued expenses 88,724 90,294 Total current liabilities 1,644,627 1,084,803 Long-term debt 944,887 1,305,424 Other long-term liabilities 270,860 245,961 Deferred income taxes 730,588 692,022 Stockholders' equity 2,922,228 2,600,138 $ 6,513,190 $ 5,928,348 Supplemental Data (unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 105,014 105,654 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 27.83 $ 24.61 Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 969,849 $ 910,994 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 511,075 $ 448,721

