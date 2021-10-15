checkAd

House Price Appreciation May Not Lift Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of September 2021. The Potential Home Sales Model measures what the healthy market level of home sales should be based on economic, demographic, and housing market fundamentals.

September 2021 Potential Home Sales1

For the month of September, First American updated its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model to show that:

  • Potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.24 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 0.4 percent month-over-month increase.
  • This represents a 79.1 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993.
  • The market potential for existing-home sales increased 8.7 percent compared with a year ago, a gain of 501,020 (SAAR) sales.
  • Currently, potential existing-home sales is 545,800 (SAAR), or 8.0 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in April 2006.

Market Performance Gap

  • The market for existing-home sales outperformed its potential by 8.1 percent or an estimated 506,050 (SAAR) sales.
  • The market performance gap increased by an estimated 89,340 (SAAR) sales between August 2021 and September 2021.

Chief Economist Analysis: Housing Market Potential Up Modestly from August

“Housing market potential strengthened modestly in September, increasing a 0.4 percent compared with August, according to our Potential Home Sales Model,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “The slight increase means that on a year-over-year basis, housing market potential is now nearly 9 percent higher than in September 2020, when the housing market’s summer rebound was accelerating, following the initial pandemic-driven decline in the spring.

“Potential home sales measures what the healthy market level of home sales should be based on economic, demographic, and housing market fundamentals. Actual existing-home sales have oscillated up and down on a month-to-month basis, while housing market potential has been consistently rising all year largely as a result of increasing house price appreciation,” said Fleming. “Historically, house prices and home sales have demonstrated a strong positive relationship – when house prices rise, so do home sales. But this relationship is not so straightforward.”

