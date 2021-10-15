checkAd

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce that Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer Has Been Approved by the Australia TGA with a 15 Second SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Kill Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 13:00   

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group, announce that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved extended claims for Nanocyn Disinfectant and Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma for its partner MicroSafe using Sonoma’s patented Microcyn Technology.

After original approval by the TGA and entry into The Australian Register Of Therapeutic Goods for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19) in mid-2020, the TGA has now approved extended claims for the hard-surface disinfectant Nanocyn with a 15 second kill time against common viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus (Gastro), and influenza, and a 30-second kill contact time against common bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, fungi and mold - including Candida Albicans.

“Nanocyn is a game-changer for any hospital, aged care or health care facility, transportation-provider, business, school, tourism or hospitality venue wanting to ensure their premises are COVID-safe, not just from a pandemic point of view, but also the comfort that comes with using a non-toxic disinfectant that does not leave any harmful residues behind,” said MicroSafe Group CEO Safa Qadumi.

In addition, Nanocyn had been previously certified by major aviation manufacturers. The product can disinfect aircraft without damaging sensitive materials. It is also the only TGA registered hospital grade disinfectant of its kind to be certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA).

Bruce Thornton, Chief Operating Officer of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stated, “We could not be more excited about making our safe and effective Microcyn Technology available to valued partners such as MicroSafe. We are continuously seeking to add to our network of international distributors to increase the reach of Sonoma products worldwide.”

About MicroSafe Group

The MicroSafe Group has operations in several international countries with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only those products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare – products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors for Europe, West Asia and North Africa may contact Safwan Abdallah, COO of MicroSafe Group at info@microsafecare.com. For Australia please contact MicroSafe Australia’s Managing Director Matt Seifert, at info@microsafe.com.au. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com and www.microsafe.com.au.

