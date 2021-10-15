Bright Health Group, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2021

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG), a leading integrated care delivery company, will report third quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Thursday, November 11, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The call-in number and webcast link for the live conference call are listed below:

Live Webcast Link (access details will be sent via email upon registration)

Telephone: +1 844-200-6205 for US or +1 929-526-1599 for all other locations

Access code: 627744

We encourage participants to join at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the earnings call and presentation will be available on Bright Health’s Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com following the call.