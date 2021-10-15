Bright Health Group, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2021
Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG), a leading integrated care delivery company, will report third quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Thursday, November 11, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The call-in number and webcast link for the live conference call are listed below:
- Live Webcast Link (access details will be sent via email upon registration)
- Telephone: +1 844-200-6205 for US or +1 929-526-1599 for all other locations
- Access code: 627744
We encourage participants to join at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the earnings call and presentation will be available on Bright Health’s Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com following the call.
ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP
Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste, and lower costs. We are building a national Integrated System of Care in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is built on alignment with our Care Partners, focused on the consumer, and powered by technology. We have two market-facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. NeueHealth delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 170,000 patients under value-based contracts through our 44 owned primary care clinics and 87 affiliated clinics. Bright HealthCare offers Commercial and Medicare health plans to over 663,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. At Bright Health Group, we are delivering on our mission of Making healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005132/en/
