TP Awards Schlumberger Sakarya Offshore Gas Field Phase-1 Contract

Schlumberger announced today a significant contract award by Turkish Petroleum (TP) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of end-to-end production solutions for the Sakarya gas field, Turkey’s largest gas reserve. The contract is awarded to Schlumberger and Subsea 7, as part of a consortium.

The integrated project scope will cover subsurface solutions to onshore production, including well completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers, flowlines (SURF), and an early production facility (EPF).

Schlumberger will deliver the well completions scope and the design, construction, and commissioning of the early production facility capable of handling up to 350 MMscfd of gas. The SPS and SURF scope will be delivered by OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger, and Subsea 7.

“Schlumberger is uniquely positioned to integrate solutions from the subsurface to the processing facility, and deliver pipeline-ready gas,” said Donald Ross, president, Production Systems, Schlumberger. “This end-to-end production solutions contract award demonstrates the confidence placed in our ability to accelerate discovery to first gas and enhance value creation for TP in the Sakarya offshore gas field. Through open collaboration and by leveraging innovative production solutions, Schlumberger will drive local content value creation and remains committed to supporting Turkey’s energy sector.”

The Sakarya offshore greenfield represents the largest gas reserve ever discovered in Turkey. The subsea development will be located approximately 100 nautical miles into the Black Sea.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as “expect,” “may,” “can,” “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “potential,” “projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, certain technologies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from the strategies, initiatives or partnerships of Schlumberger and Subsea 7; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumberger’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Wertpapier


