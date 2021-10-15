Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its Infectious Disease R&D Center in Maryland

Internal R&D Capabilities Expected to Support U.S. Pandemic Preparedness with Accelerated Discovery and Development of Vaccines and Antivirals Against COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases

CHATHAM, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Company’s approximately 48,000 square foot research and development center (RDC) in Frederick, Md. on October 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The RDC is expected to support the Company’s expanding infectious disease pipeline. This includes providing internal capacity to discover and develop vaccines and antivirals intended to support U.S. pandemic preparedness.

U.S. Senator for Maryland Ben Cardin and U. S. Congressman David Trone representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, are expected to speak at the event. Also expected to attend the event are Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, and the Mayor of Frederick, Md., Michael O’Connor. Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix and Anthony Macaluso, PhD, Executive Vice President, Strategic Development of Tonix will make comments.

“Maryland’s economy is an innovation economy, making Tonix and Frederick a great match,” said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “I applaud the decision to bring nearly 50,000 square feet of R&D space to Frederick and have no doubt that the highly skilled local workforce will achieve great things there.”

“Tonix Pharmaceuticals does great work in the biopharmaceutical space and, equally important, brings high-paying jobs to our community” said Congressman Trone. “We welcome Tonix to Maryland’s 6th District and look forward to its positive impact in Frederick.”

“We at Tonix are excited to achieve this significant milestone in our efforts toward supporting and growing our pipeline of vaccines and antiviral therapeutics,” stated Dr. Lederman. “We believe that this strategy will enable Tonix to develop vaccines and therapeutics to address the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to be prepared to efficiently combat potential novel or emerging pathogens, termed ‘Disease X’, that could impact society in the future. We believe that the recombinant pox virus platform technology underlying TNX-1800 and TNX-801, coupled with our capabilities at the RDC and our Advanced Development Center (ADC) for manufacturing, will be rapidly deployable for addressing Disease X, with simplified distribution and administration, relative to modified mRNA-based vaccines. Our goal is to be able to design and test new recombinant pox virus vaccines against novel pathogens within the 100 days of recognition of a potential emerging pandemic threat, consistent with the criteria1,2 recently set forth by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.”