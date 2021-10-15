checkAd

XPO Logistics Trucks and Drivers to Support Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walks as Official Transportation Partner through 2022

15.10.2021   

In-Person Event planned in San Diego in 2021; New England, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth Events Returning in 2022

GREENWICH, Conn, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that its trucks and drivers will be supporting five major Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraising walks for the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization. The walks are resuming next month after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

As the official 3-Day transportation partner of Susan G. Komen through 2022, XPO will donate services in San Diego on November 19-21; and next year in New England on August 26-28; Chicago on September 16-18; Dallas/Fort Worth on November 4-6; and San Diego on November 18-20. In addition, the company will continue to provide storage for Komen equipment, supplies and merchandise between events.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to stand with Susan G. Komen in working toward a cure for breast cancer. This is a cause that hits close to home for many of our employees through their experience with family and friends.”

The company further announced that it will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating all proceeds from co-branded XPO-Komen products sold through the XPO employee store in October. The donation will be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

“Thanks to our partnership with XPO, we know that the 3-Day program will have the transportation services we need to make each event a success,” said Kari Bodell, vice president, development programs strategy for Susan G. Komen. “XPO’s steadfast commitment to our mission is a source of support for Komen as we continue our work.”    

Participants in Komen 3-Day Walks commit to complete the 60-mile course and raise at least $2,300 each. Registration for the 2022 3-Day Walks is available here.

About XPO Logistics 
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

About Susan G. Komen
 Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. Komen advocates for patients, drives research breakthroughs, improves access to high-quality care, offers direct patient support and empowers people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect on social at www.komen.org/social.

Media Contact
 XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com





