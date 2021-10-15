checkAd

Medaro Achieves Positive Hard Rock Lithium Extraction Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

Low temperature tests focus on maximum production efficiency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration at its two properties in Canada, is pleased to announce positive preliminary findings from ongoing studies respecting the spodumene processing technology being developed and commercialized by its joint venture, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. (“GLET”) (as noted July 29, 2021).

As evidenced by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), GLET has confirmed that its extraction process yields complete conversion of calcined spodumene to leached spodumene. Importantly, the conversion was achieved at a low temperature which signifies a potential energy and cost saving right from the outset.

These results have prompted two follow-up studies which are currently being undertaken by GLET: scanning electron microscopy elemental analysis (SEM-EDS) and wet chemical analysis. These studies offer insights into targeted analysis of solids and liquids for the identification of lithium, alumina and in some instances, silica. Although lithium will be the focus of interest, understanding the levels of alumina and silica extraction will be key in further developing the technology and in projecting extraction percentages of commercial grade by-products.

Based on the successful low temperature test results to date, future tests will be conducted beginning with the lowest possible temperatures to identify impacts on production timing. The net result will be a quantifiable determination of the minimum time required to produce satisfactory measured lithium extraction.

Additionally, GLET is currently investigating the concentration of the liquid/solvent mix, with the goal of reducing consumption. This investigation is also tied to temperature controls as higher temperatures result in faster reaction rates, but also consumes more energy (higher cost). Fundamental research will identify solutions to mitigate consumption costs within a closed-loop environment operating at optimal temperatures to ensure reduced overall production costs at industrial scale. The project is being designed purposefully to eventually operate in remote locations, which would enhance the commercial viability of the technology.

