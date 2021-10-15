checkAd

Ceridian Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings; Presentation at an Upcoming Investor Conference

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Ceridian) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

Ceridian will release third quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, alongside Ceridian management will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Summit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Source: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

For more information, contact:

Erik Zimmer
Head of Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com





