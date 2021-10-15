checkAd

F-Secure to publish January–September 2021 results on 21 October 2021

F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 15 October 2021, at 14.00 EEST

F-Secure to publish January–September 2021 results on 21 October 2021

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Q3/2021 interim report for the period January-September 2021 on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at approximately 08.00 EEST.

F-Secure’s CEO, Juhani Hintikka, and CFO, Tom Jansson, will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-10-21-fsq3ir. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following F-Secure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com





