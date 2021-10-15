Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Highlights Results of Fluid Inclusion Study Indicating a Mineralized Epithermal System at Surface with Porphyry Potential at Depth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) Benjamin Hill Mining Corporation is pleased to announce the results of a microthermometry analysis of fluid inclusions conducted on 42 samples collected from the Sonora Gold property. The samples included quartz, barite, calcite, and sphalerite specimens that represent the major mineralization bearing rock types found on the Sonora Gold Property. The samples were analyzed at the facilities in UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico) by Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Partida and Dr. Macario Rocha-Rocha. The analysis provided over 1,500 data points from the samples provided.



The following points highlight the takeaways from the work: