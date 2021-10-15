Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Ashwagandha Infused Chewing Gum
NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has
commenced the development of a proprietary Ashwagandha extract infused supplement chewing gum. This proposed product will incorporate the Company’s considerable expertise in developing
proprietary chewing gums, as well as its unwavering commitment to innovation, while always adhering to the highest moral, safety, and quality standards.
This proposed Ashwagandha infused supplement chewing gum is currently in the development phase. Each piece of this proposed chewing gum will be infused with 88mg of the highest quality Ashwagandha extract.
The Proposed Flavor: Asian Water Mint
Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera), also known as India Ginseng or Winter Cherry, is an annual evergreen shrub that grows in India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. The plant, particularly its root powder, has been used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine. Ashwagandha is one of the most important herbs in Ayurveda, a form of alternative medicine based on Indian principles of natural healing.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.
