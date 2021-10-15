checkAd

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on October 20

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire thousands of associates at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual Nationwide Hiring Event1 on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. To apply, TEXT2 the word “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005057/en/

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Holiday Hiring Event QR Code (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Holiday Hiring Event QR Code (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In anticipation of a busy holiday season as friends and families plan to gather together for more in-person celebrations, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with extreme value on their seasonal essentials and new items weekly,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We offer a broad range of store, field, and logistics positions to fit each associate’s needs, availability, and career aspirations.”

Due to the Company’s growth and anticipated need this holiday season, the organization is looking to fill permanent full- and part-time positions in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, customer service representatives, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal help. The open positions at the Company’s distribution centers include management, order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians, and warehouse associates.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at all Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store locations across the country, as well as the Company’s U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. For a full list of locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

To further support its commitment to providing associates with career development and educational opportunities, the Company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This new program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

Seite 1 von 2
Dollar Tree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on October 20 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire thousands of associates at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual Nationwide Hiring Event1 on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.09.21Netflix, Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tesla, Lucid, Nordex, Gea, Hornbach, Villeroy & Boch - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.09.21Dollar Tree, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $2.5 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Building on the Success of its “Combo” Store and Dollar Tree Plus Initiatives, Dollar Tree Poised to Take Next Steps in its Multi-Price Evolution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21LYNX: Dollar Tree: Schnäppchen sind Mangelware
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen