Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on October 20

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire thousands of associates at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual Nationwide Hiring Event 1 on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. To apply, TEXT 2 the word “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers .

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Holiday Hiring Event QR Code (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In anticipation of a busy holiday season as friends and families plan to gather together for more in-person celebrations, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with extreme value on their seasonal essentials and new items weekly,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We offer a broad range of store, field, and logistics positions to fit each associate’s needs, availability, and career aspirations.”

Due to the Company’s growth and anticipated need this holiday season, the organization is looking to fill permanent full- and part-time positions in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, customer service representatives, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal help. The open positions at the Company’s distribution centers include management, order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians, and warehouse associates.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at all Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store locations across the country, as well as the Company’s U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. For a full list of locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

To further support its commitment to providing associates with career development and educational opportunities, the Company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This new program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.