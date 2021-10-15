checkAd

DraftKings to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results November 5

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results prior to 8:30AM EDT on November 5, 2021.

At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, DraftKings will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The Company’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.draftkings.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59PM EDT on December 14, 2021.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Contacts
Media:
Media@draftkings.com
@DraftKingsNews

Investors:
Investors@draftkings.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results November 5 BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results prior to 8:30AM EDT on November 5, 2021. At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...