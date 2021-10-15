checkAd

Generation Bio to Present at European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2021 Annual Virtual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Virtual Congress taking place October 19-22. The presentation will highlight preclinical advances from the company’s retina therapeutic area.

“We are excited to share our preclinical data demonstrating broad access to key cell types with our lipid nanoparticle developed for the retina,” said Matthew Stanton, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Generation Bio. “Many inherited retinal diseases remain out of reach for viral-based gene therapies due to limited cargo capacity. We believe our non-viral delivery technology could overcome this barrier and expand the potential of our genetic medicine platform to treat more diseases.”

The presentation will be streamed online for registered attendees on October 22, and a recording of the presentation will be made available for attendees for 30 days following the event.

Generation Bio will present:

  • Development of a novel lipid nanoparticle with widespread photoreceptor delivery of ceDNA & mRNA cargos  
    • Presented by Michelle LeBlanc, Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. CEST (4:30 a.m. ET)

About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

