AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Window of opportunity

CompuGroup Medical SE - Window of opportunity

The digital transformation in the healthcare sector is finally happening, also triggered by the pandemic which ultimately will boost investments in the healthcare space across Europe.

 

CompuGroup Medical SE (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 3.7bn


BUY (HOLD)

PT EUR 88.00 (old: EUR 85.00, +21% potential)

 

Compugroup's share price has been punished in a recent selloff. Having now reached an attractive level, it is worth taking a fresh look at this major beneficiary of the digital transformation of the healthcare industry.

 

What’s it all about?

The digital transformation in the healthcare sector is finally happening, also triggered by the pandemic which ultimately will boost investments in the healthcare space across Europe. Consequently, for the years to come, average growth rates should be in a comfortable 5% (and beyond) range. We believe that CompuGroup with its software solutions for the healthcare industry sits at a sweet spot in a lucrative market. In September, we valued the stock more or less adequately priced at roughly EUR 85.00. Since we still think so, we upgrade CompuGroup from HOLD to BUY recommendation, after the recent double-digit share price decrease to less than EUR 70.00. We additionally increase our PT slightly from EUR 85.00 to EUR 88.00 based on our DCFmodel, which best captures the long-term growth projections of the company. BUY.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

