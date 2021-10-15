AlsterResearch AG Update: Südzucker AG - Sugar segment returned to profit Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG | 22 0 | 0 15.10.2021, 13:42 | The upward trend in the core sugar segment is likely to continue, supported by restructuring measures already implemented. But other segments are weighing on earnings momentum due to higher energy and raw material prices The upward trend in the core sugar segment is likely to continue, supported by restructuring measures already implemented. But other segments are weighing on earnings momentum due to higher energy and raw material prices Südzucker AG (Update) Food & Beverage MCap EUR 2.7bn

BUY PT EUR 16.40 (up from 15.60, +22% potential) The upward trend in the core sugar segment is likely to continue, supported by re-structuring measures already implemented. We upgrade PT on the back of higher EPS estimates. Read What’s it all about? The upward trend in the core sugar segment is likely to continue, supported by restructuring measures already implemented. In the other segments, sharply higher energy and raw material prices are weighing on earnings momentum. The Executive Board confirmed the guidance for the Group but changed the forecasts for the segments. Sugar should contribute more strongly to earnings and thus be able to utilise tax loss carry forwards more quickly than previously expected. We have therefore raised our EPS estimates by 2-9% (22E/23E – 23E/24E). Our BUY rating remains unchanged, our new PT is EUR 16.40 (EUR 15.60). Suedzucker Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



