checkAd

Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 13:45  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 release) royalty purchase and sale agreements to acquire, in the aggregate, a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on licenses comprising core strategic tenure at the Cancet Lithium Project situated in Quebec, Canada (the "Cancet Project" or "Cancet").

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented, "We are very excited to close on this transaction and gain exposure to another highly prospective lithium asset in Quebec. An information circular has recently been filed for the spin-out of Cancet into Winsome Resources and we are looking forward to the successful closing of their IPO and financing. We expect Winsome to quickly advance Cancet and are anticipating a steady flow of good news regarding their exploration and development progress."

Terms
Electric Royalties acquired the 1% NSR on the Cancet Project for a total consideration of 3,000,000 common shares ("Acquisition Consideration") of the Company. The Acquisition Consideration will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months.

Cancet Lithium Project Overview
The Cancet Project is an exploration stage project 100% owned by MetalsTech Limited (ASX: MTC). The project is located in northern Quebec approximately 250 km east of James Bay, in the administrative region known as Nord-du-Québec. The broader project covers approximately 12,746 hectares, is beneficially located on an all-season highway and is in close proximity to low-cost hydroelectric power.

In 2017, a two-phase drill program totaling 5,216 m in 59 holes was completed on the property. Spodumene-bearing pegmatite was traced continuously along strike for approximately 1.1 km. The mineralization, as well as host pegmatite, is interpreted to be shallow dipping; however, drill testing of the down dip continuity is limited. The discovery of additional pegmatite outcrop and a spodumene-bearing boulder attests to the on-strike exploration potential at Cancet.

Seite 1 von 3
Electric Royalties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm
Accesswire | Analysen