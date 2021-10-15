Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 release) royalty purchase and sale agreements to acquire, in the aggregate, a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on licenses comprising core strategic tenure at the Cancet Lithium Project situated in Quebec, Canada (the "Cancet Project" or "Cancet"). Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented, "We are very excited to close on this transaction and gain exposure to another highly prospective lithium asset in Quebec. An information circular has recently been filed for the spin-out of Cancet into Winsome Resources and we are looking forward to the successful closing of their IPO and financing. We expect Winsome to quickly advance Cancet and are anticipating a steady flow of good news regarding their exploration and development progress."