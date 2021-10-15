Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on October 18, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOGR" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "GOGR.WT"

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (TSX:GOGR.UN) on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), will commence trading separately on the TSX on October 18, 2021. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols "GOGR" and "GOGR.WT", respectively.

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

