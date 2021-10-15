checkAd

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on October 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 13:45  |  12   |   |   

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOGR" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "GOGR.WT"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (TSX:GOGR.UN) on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), will commence trading separately on the TSX on October 18, 2021. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols "GOGR" and "GOGR.WT", respectively.

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Alexander Dann
Chief Financial Officer
adann@osiskodev.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on October 18, 2021 Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOGR" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "GOGR.WT" NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...