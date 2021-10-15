Sassy Announces Dividend Spinout of 8.83 Million Gander Gold Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the dividend spinout distribution (the "Spinout") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the dividend spinout distribution (the "Spinout") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the dividend spinout distribution (the "Spinout") to its shareholders of an aggregate of 8,833,333 common shares (the "Gander Shares") in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gander Gold Corporation ("Gander"). This number of Gander Shares represents the settlement of 100% of the debt outstanding between Gander and Sassy associated with the acquisition of the Company's Newfoundland exploration properties. The Company currently has 47,537,506 common shares (the "Sassy Shares") issued and outstanding. Accordingly, the planned dividend distribution of 8,833,333 Gander shares would represent a ratio of one (1) Gander share for every 5.3816 Sassy shares owned by a Sassy shareholder as of the record date of February 1, 2022, or alternatively 0.1858 Gander shares for every one (1) Sassy share owned as of the record date. The final spinout ratio is subject to any changes to the Sassy share structure between the date of this announcement and the final record date for the dividend distribution, along with the approval of Gander's imminent application to list on a Canadian stock exchange.