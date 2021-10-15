Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-423-9813 from the U.S. and 201-689-8573 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, November 18, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13723799.