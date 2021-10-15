checkAd

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-423-9813 from the U.S. and 201-689-8573 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, November 18, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13723799.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and disposable tableware; that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

