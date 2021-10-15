checkAd

Shop Kohl’s This Holiday Season for Must-Have Gifts at an Incredible Value and an Easy, Convenient Shopping Experience

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make holiday shopping easier than ever with the most sought-after brands, amazing value and convenient shopping options all season long. Customers looking to get a jump start on checking off their shopping lists will discover great deals on must-have holiday gifts for the entire family now at Kohl’s. And with 80% of Americans living within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store, regardless of how they choose to shop — whether it’s in their neighborhood store or on Kohls.com — customers will find the busy holiday season is easier with a little help from Kohl’s.

Periodically throughout the holiday season, Kohl’s is offering customers $5 off qualifying orders* when they choose to pick up their Kohls.com purchases for free at one of the retailer’s more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Kohl’s makes it easy to pick up online orders through drive up or in store pick up, with most orders ready within one hour.

The Savings Start Now

While the sounds of jingle bells may be in the distance, customers looking to shop early won’t want to miss Kohl’s Lowest Prices of the Season five-day event. Starting Wednesday, October 20, shoppers will find amazing deals on exciting products across home, cozy apparel, sleep, and footwear for the family, jewelry and accessories, intimates, luggage, and more. Plus, customers can reward themselves for shopping early with the opportunity to earn $5 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $25 spent⁺ from October 20 through October 24. Terms and exclusions apply.

  • $159.99 Shark Rocket DeluxePro vacuum model HV322 or Navigator upright vacuum model NV360
    Earn $30 Kohl’s Cash
  • $119.99 Food Network Textured 10-pc nonstick cookware set or Farmstead 10-pc ceramic cookware set
    Earn $20 Kohl’s Cash
  • Up to 30% off Ninja kitchen appliances
  • SO and Sonoma Goods for Life boots for the family starting at $24.99 (select styles)
  • 25% off Vans for the family (select styles)
  • $19.99 Cuddl Duds throws
  • $2.99 The Big One towels and pillows
  • 25% off Calvin Klein intimates and men's basics
  • $7.99 - $12.99 tees for men
  • Cozy tops and sweaters for women and juniors starting at $19.99
  • Women’s and juniors denim starting at $14.99
  • Jumping Beans fleece starting at $8.99

The Perfect Gifts for Everyone

