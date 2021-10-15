Shop Kohl’s This Holiday Season for Must-Have Gifts at an Incredible Value and an Easy, Convenient Shopping Experience

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make holiday shopping easier than ever with the most sought-after brands, amazing value and convenient shopping options all season long. Customers looking to get a jump start on checking off their shopping lists will discover great deals on must-have holiday gifts for the entire family now at Kohl’s. And with 80% of Americans living within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store, regardless of how they choose to shop — whether it’s in their neighborhood store or on Kohls.com — customers will find the busy holiday season is easier with a little help from Kohl’s.

Periodically throughout the holiday season, Kohl’s is offering customers $5 off qualifying orders* when they choose to pick up their Kohls.com purchases for free at one of the retailer’s more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Kohl’s makes it easy to pick up online orders through drive up or in store pick up, with most orders ready within one hour.