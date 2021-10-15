Republic Bank Named a Best Bank in America by Newsweek

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek ,” Republic Bank President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “This reflects the great work happening in all areas of the bank. Our people, from our associates to the customers we serve, are the reason we’re at the top of the list and I’m so proud of our entire team for making this recognition possible.”

Republic Bank & Trust Company’s (“Republic” or the “Bank”) has been named Best Bank in Kentucky with assets up to $10 billion in Newsweek’s annual rankings, America’s Best Banks 2022 .

Newsweek and Lending Tree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services, partnered to assess more than 2,500 financial intuitions on more than 30 factors, including overall health of the bank, customer service performance, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.

“As a community bank, we are deeply invested in the communities where we do business,” said Pichel. “From online banking experiences that meet or exceed what the large national banks offer to initiatives that support underserved communities, we’re committed to making our banking products and services accessible for everyone and our communities stronger.”

Earlier this year, Republic led a unique bank loan partnership to support the Louisville Urban League’s West Louisville health and wellness facility. The initiative brought competitor financial institutions together for a common cause and filled the $10 million gap to fund the facility.

This latest community loan builds upon other significant lending and investment initiatives by Louisville’s banking community to support underserved communities. For Republic, recent examples include the $3 million Community Loan Fund, launched in 2020 to support small businesses and promote business development and job creation in low-to-moderate income communities and the $28 million Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in West Louisville.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has approximately $6.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

